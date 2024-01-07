IMPACTFUL WINTER STORM COMING TUESDAY

We’ve had a pretty wimpy winter so far with mild temperatures and below average snowfall. That is all set to change over the coming week. Old Man Winter is about ready to move in and set up shop for a while. The first major winter storm of the year is looking more likely for Tuesday and Tuesday night and our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect.

Over the next 24 hours, however, things will remain pretty quiet. Look for mostly cloudy skies, perhaps a few flurries or flakes, and relatively mild conditions. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and highs on Monday should top out in the mid 30s again. Winds should remain reasonable too.

Snow starts to develop Monday night and it’ll continue Tuesday and Tuesday night before wrapping up Wednesday morning. Over this 36 hour period, a good swath of snow is expected to fall across NE Wisconsin. The highest totals will occur from the Fox Valley to the Lakeshore and south (4″ to 7″ or more). Lesser amounts of snow are expected across the Northwoods. This is shaping up to be sticky & wet snow with temperatures around or just below freezing during the evening. Wind gusts Tuesday afternoon & night may be in the 30-40+ mph range. All of this combined will lead to tricky travel across the region. Commutes Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning may be very slick.

Snow Potential Tuesday - Wed. AM (WBAY)

Looking ahead... a weak clipper system may produce more light snow late Wednesday into Thursday. There are also signs of another big storm system in the region Friday and Saturday... that bears watching.

The coldest air of the season builds in by next weekend. Highs next Sunday may struggle to reach 10° and wind chills will likely be well below zero by that point.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: VAR 0-5 MPH

MONDAY: E/SE 4-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Scattered slick spots. LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes are possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Snow & gusty winds... 4-8″ possible for most. HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Flakes end early. Slick roads. Wind weakens gradually. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Light snow possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Chance of snow. HIGH: 24 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Chance of more snow. HIGH: 19 LOW: 6

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Bitter wind chills. HIGH: 11

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.