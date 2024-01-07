Feast Around The Fox Cities partners with area businesses for a variety of culinary options

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Cities is partnering with businesses to bring a Feast Around the Fox Cities back to the area.

If there’s a restaurant or bar you’ve always wanted to try, now could be your chance to do so. Feast Around the Fox Cities makes its return to the area by partnering with over 30 different businesses. You can find a variety of different options ranging from new dishes to drinks.

Maddie Jack, Marketing Director of Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, mentioned how “we have an amazing culinary community here in the Fox Cities. Not only do we want locals to be able to see that, but we want our visitor audience to see that as well. Also to get people in the door when it’s a slower time of year.”

The Italian Sammy Melt being displayed by Bill Wetzel at Acoca Cafe. (Jamal James)

One of the businesses that we spoke with is offering a new type of sandwich for this event. It’s called, the Italian Sammy Melt. “It’s Italian sour dough bread. On that bread, we have an egg, some mixed greens, some mozzarella cheese, some red pepper coulis, and it just comes together beautifully. We put it on the grill. Melt it all down. Then throw it back on the plate with some great fresh fruit that infused with a little bit of ginger syrup. And a fantastic crunchy pickle. Then you get your choice of a cup of coffee or a cookie,” say’s Bill Wetzel, owner of Acoca Cafe in Appleton.

If you’d like to sign up and learn more, visit the link and get familiar with the passport.

