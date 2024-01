GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere City Fire Department was called to the 1000-block of Coral Street in De Pere for a fire at an apartment building.

The fire was reported around 6:20 a.m. Sunday. De Pere Fire quickly responded and put the fire out and under control by 7 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.