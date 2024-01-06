A TRACE UP TO 2″ OF SNOW THROUGH TODAY, HIGHER SNOWFALL NORTH

Snow has arrived over the area early this morning creating a light dusting of snow on the ground and roads. Travel is slippery from the light snow layer so give yourself extra time. Widespread wet snow will continue for the morning hours as moisture content is the highest. By the afternoon, moisture starts to decrease causing the snow to start falling apart, but scattered snow flurries are possible. Most if not all of the snowfall will come in the morning. Most of northeast Wisconsin will see between a trace up to 2″ of snow while Door County and far northern counties like Forest & Florence could see 3″. The severe weather outlook is LOW.

By Saturday night, most of the snow should be done with lingering flurries possible behind a passing cold front. Slippery travel is still possible but it will be spotty. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 30s with lows in the upper 20s.

By gameday, the clouds will staying around through tailgating and game time. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s with wind chills in the lower 30s so it’ll be a good way to finish off the regular season.

Our next weathermaker comes next Tuesday from a strong winter system over the southern Midwest. Due to recent models pushing the system further southeast, our snow threat continues to slowly decrease, but we still could see snow on Tuesday. Early estimation should between 1-3″ possible but that may change. Further updates to come as more data comes through.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: ESE 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Widespread to scattered snow, trace - 2″ possible. Overcast. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, spotty flurries. LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, brief moments of sunshine. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. HIGH: 34 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Next chance of snow, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooling down. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Another chance of snow, closer to normal highs. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, seasonal. HIGH: 27

