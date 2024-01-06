SCATTERED SNOW OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY

Snow showers will develop across northern areas this evening and will become more widespread after midnight. For much of the night, that snow will stay north of Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Heading into Saturday, all of NBortheast Wisconsin will see chance of scattered light snow through mid-afternoon. Across the Northwoods totals of 1-3″ are expected with the highest amount closer to the U-P border. We’re looking at just over 1″ from Green Bay up to Marinette with totals of 0.5″ to 1″ elsewhere. Temperatures tonight will hold in the upper 20s wiht highs Saturday in the low/mid 30s.

For the Packers-Bears game Sunday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s at kickoff. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s. A few flurries may fly for the tailgaters, but the game should be snow free. Skies turn cloudy into Monday and the “mild for January” weather continues. Lows will be in the mid 20s Sunday night with mid 30s Monday afternoon.

We’re continuing to track a more potent weathermaker into the region for Tuesday. The main surface low is expected to pass to our southeast, but it should still be close enough for scattered snow showers across eastern Wisconsin. We are on the western fringes of this system and if the track shifts farther east it will decrease our snow chances... a more westward shift could put some heavier snow in our area. We’re also watching for another round of snow to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SE 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, snow begins early NORTH then becomes scattered after midnight. LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Scattered snow showers thru mid-afternoon. 1-3″ NORTH, trace - 1″ elsewhere. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy but mild for January. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Cloudy, but seasonably mild again. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery with snow showers likely. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Snow possible at night. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery with scattered snow showers. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Snow passes south. HIGH: 25

