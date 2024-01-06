QUIET SUNDAY & MONDAY, POTENT SYSTEM TUE-WED AM

We had about 1-3″ of snow across NE Wisconsin Friday night and Saturday. This weather maker will be winding down this evening but the clouds are going to hang around. Look for lows in the 20s with light and variable wind. Keep an eye out for slick spots on area highways.

Pretty good football weather is on tap for Sunday in Green Bay as the Bears come to town to take on the Packers. Highs top out in the 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Packers Game Forecast (WBAY)

Quiet and fairly cloudy conditions continue on Monday. Highs stay in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday through Wednesday morning is now a First Alert Weather Day as a potent winter storm moves through the region. While it’s still pretty early, there are signs that 4″ of snow (or more) could fall across parts of NE Wisconsin. The favored zone for the higher end totals looks to be from the Fox Valley to the lakeshore and south. Lesser amounts of snow are expected back to the northwest. Keep in mind there is still some wiggle room for the placement of the heaviest snow so be sure to check back for updates Sunday and Monday.

First Alert Weather Day (WBAY)

Any snow that falls will be sticky and wet with temperatures around freezing. Wind gusts Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night may surpass 30 mph. This could lead to blowing snow, reduced visibility, and travel issues for parts of the area. Conditions will improve Wednesday afternoon as the storm pulls away.

Midweek Snow Maker (WBAY)

Looking ahead... additional light snow may fall on Thursday with an “Alberta Clipper” system moving across the region. We also need to watch the potential for another bigger system somewhere in the region next weekend.

High temperatures should stay relatively mild through the middle of the week but much colder air is on the way. The middle of January is looking quite chilly for a change.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: VAR 1-5 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 3-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Flakes taper off. LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Snow develops. Turning breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Morning snow. Blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy with areas of snow possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or light snow showers. Colder. HIGH: 22 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Cold. HIGH: 20

