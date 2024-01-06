Phoenix WBB rolls NKU 86-56

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – A huge first quarter propelled the Green Bay women’s basketball team to its sixth-consecutive win with a dominating 86-56 victory over Northern Kentucky on Friday night.

Bailey Butler led the Phoenix (11-3, 4-0 HL) with a career-high 20 points and a career-high six steals. Her previous career-high in points (17) was also against the Norse on February 10, 2023. Five others scored in double figures for GB, including Natalie McNeal, Natalie Andersen, and Callie Genke, who scored 12 points apiece. Maddy Schreiber added another 11, while Jenna Guyer chipped in with 10 points.

The Norse (2-11, 0-4 HL) was led by Carter McCray and Kailee Davis, who each tallied 15 points. Macey Blevins tacked on another 11.

HOW IT HAPPENEDGreen Bay led from the start, taking a quick 2-0 advantage on a McNeal jumper. The Phoenix never trailed, rolling to a 27-13 lead after the first 10 minutes. GB continued to press the gas pedal in the second frame, stifling the Norse for just five points. Butler scored seven of GB’s 19 points in the quarter, helping Green Bay to a 46-18 halftime lead.

GB didn’t slow down after the break, and Butler earned her new career-high in points with a long three-pointer, extending Green Bay’s lead to 59-26 with 5:29 left in the third quarter. The Phoenix cruised the rest of the way, leading by no fewer than 27 en route to an 86-56 victory.

GAME NOTES

» Green Bay’s bench racked up 36 points.» The Phoenix was lethal from the field, shooting 59.0 percent overall and 50.0 percent from deep.» The Phoenix forced 20 Northern Kentucky turnovers while committing only nine, turning NKU’s turnovers into 28 points.» GB got a team-high seven rebounds from McNeal.» Green Bay recorded 13 steals, tied for the most in a game this season.

COMING UP

GB will head to Dayton, Ohio for a battle against the Wright State Raiders, who survived a late comeback from Milwaukee Friday night. The Phoenix will return to the Kress Center for a date against Youngstown State on January 11.

