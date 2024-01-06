Packers activate Musgrave and Wilson off IR, Ford to IR

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With a win-and-in game ahead, the Packers get back a couple offensive weapons. The team activated TE Luke Musgrave and RB Emanuel Wilson off of Injured Reserve.

Green Bay safety Rudy Ford was placed on IR with a hamstring injury, and WR Grant DuBose was elevated from the practice squad. The team also releasing CB David Long.

Both Musgrave and Wilson were injured Week 11 in the Chargers game. Musgrave fell on the ball, but finished the game with a lacerated kidney. Wilson hurt his shoulder. Both have been on IR since.

“It was tough. It was hard because it was my opportunity to go out there and show that I can play. I cried that day. The next day I was fine cause I know I’d get another opportunity,” Wilson said. “It feels great, my family gets to watch me play now. They’ve been waiting for it. We’ve been working so hard so it means a lot for the team. We’re going to get the job done.”

The move to bring Wilson back comes after AJ Dillon was ruled out against the Bears with a stinger injury.

If the Packers win Sunday against the Bears, they book their ticket to the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.