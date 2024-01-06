Boy gets Christmas gifts after stolen car and presents are recovered

The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked for clues. (WXYZ, FAMILY HANDOUT PICS, POLICE HANDOUT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A car stolen on Christmas Eve in southeastern Michigan was recovered — with gifts for a 4-year-old boy still inside.

“Best Christmas ever,” Henry Richards told WXYZ-TV as he ripped through dinosaur-themed wrapping paper Thursday, 10 days after the holiday.

Zac Richards had traveled from the western side of Michigan to see his son when someone stole his Kia Sportage outside a home in Pontiac on Dec. 24, police said.

The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked for fingerprints and other clues.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office discovered Henry’s presents still inside and delivered them this week.

“We’ll take the little wins like this every day,” Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

He said Kia vehicles are a “super hot target” for thieves.

Henry said he knows who stole his dad’s car: “The Grinch.”

