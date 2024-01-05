Therapists draw attention to elderly mental health

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Older generations are struggling with loneliness and hopelessness more often than you may realize.

“Losing people in your life, friends, family, those types of things can be hard for people to deal with... lots of grief,” Samaritan Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Courtney Pohlman said. “It can be a big change to go from working 40 hours a week to suddenly not. For a lot of people that job, their career, is a big part of their identity.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released some alarming numbers: Women aged 65 to 74 died by suicide 44% more in 2021 compared to 2001.

The CDC reported men ages 55 to 64 died by suicide 25% more between that same timeframe. There were 65 deaths by suicide for every 100,000 men ages 85 and older in 2021, the highest of all adults over 55.

Pohlman explained the older you get, the less likely you are to reach out and express mental health struggles.

“Older people dying... there’s less investigation that goes into this. Kind of this attitude of, that’s what happens, of course people deteriorate and things like that. It’s hurting our older population and I think they’re starting to internalize that,” Pohlman said.

Pohlman said she’s noticing more patients ages 55 and older coming in as they adjust to new challenges like retirement and losing loved ones.

She said as the pandemic continued, older generations felt more and more isolated.

Pohlman offered important advice.

“To know that they’re important, they’re valuable, that their lives are valuable. They have the potential to still have fulfillment and meaning and purpose. Those are things I want our clients to know and anyone out there who is struggling,” Pohlman said. “I think the most important thing is to know that they’re not alone. That this doesn’t mean they’re unusual or they won’t be accepted here at Samaritan or even a close friend if they want to confide.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, call 988. It connects you to free, confidential support.

