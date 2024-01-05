SNOWFALL INCREASE TO 1-3″ FOR NORTHERN COUNTIES, TRACE UP TO 1″ ELSEWHERE

It’s the first Friday of 2024 and its still going to be cloudy with slightly warmer than average temperatures. Highs will be in the lower to mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies and brief moments of sunshine.

Heading into Saturday, northeast Wisconsin is still expected to see chances of scattered light snow starting early morning through mid afternoon. Snowfall forecast models continue to show a trace up to an inch for most counties, but far northern Counties like Forest, Florence, northern Marinette, northern Oconto and Menominee County in Wisconsin could see between 1-3″. The further north you go, the better chance you have of seeing snowfall. It’s not enough for a First Alert Weather Day, but if more counties go into the 1-3″ category then a First Alert Weather Day may be issued. The severe weather outlook is LOW. The snow will be done in time for the big game on Sunday.

For the Packers vs. Bears game, the forecast looks to be overcast with temperatures in the mid 30s. Wind chills will be in the lower 30s. A few flurries may form during tailgating, but no snowfall is expected.

The big system being talked about next Tuesday continues to be pushed further east-southeast decreasing our chances of snow. There’s still a chance for scattered snow on Tuesday, but if the trends continue the snow threat will be small.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, slightly warmer. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, snow begins early NORTH then becomes scattered after midnight. LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Scattered snow showers, Trace - 3″ possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and decent. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy again. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Chance of scattered snow and wintry mix. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooling down. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Another chance of more snow, cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 30

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.