Small Towns: Waupaca’s one-of-a-kind volunteer

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a scene that has played out in Waupaca for nearly 30 years. And that’s Marty Saleske delivering meals to homebound residents throughout the city.

This week in Small Towns, we follow along with this amazing volunteer on her final delivery day.

There is a final chapter for everything in life, and today, Marty Saleske is on her final home meal delivery route in Waupaca. Safe to say, Marty knows these city streets well with no addresses required.

And at every stop, it’s a familiar face and friend.

After growing up in Coleman and working for 40 years at Master Lock in Milwaukee, Marty and her husband Ted retired on property along Spencer Lake outside Waupaca.

In 1995, she learned a friend was delivering meals to seniors.

“And she was doing this, and I thought I could do that too, I could deliver meals, so that’s how I got started,” recalls Marty.

And until recently, Marty never stopped, volunteering her time every other Thursday to ensure folks who couldn’t leave their homes had a meal.

“I sat down yesterday kind of going different routes that I did, and I came up with about 60 different people,” says Marty.

When Marty’s husband passed away in 2004, the Waupaca area remained home.

“I’d go to the pool with a lot of friends, and they were very helpful to me when I first became a widow, I mean they just included me in all their doings and I’ve got some real good friends there now,” explains Marty.

Along with friends, there were meals to deliver.

“I was a blessing to them, but they were a blessing to me, when you do something for others, you get this good feeling,” says Marty with a smile.

Over the years, Marty estimates she drove around 20 miles every time she delivered meals.

“I also sat down thinking you know, how many years and I came up with about 12,000 miles, so that’s a lot of miles,” says Marty with a chuckle.

And a lot of gas in her Chrysler 300.

“But God has blessed me with this wonderful car that I have, and I thought I’m using it for His glory,” says Marty.

It’s that kind of mindset that’s made Marty a legend among Waupaca County volunteer meal delivery drivers.

“What stands out the most about Marty is just the pureness of wanting to volunteer and we laugh because Marty has no age, and she’s out delivering to people and has said, I think maybe they should be delivering to me instead,” says Denise Roman, Waupaca County Caregiver Volunteer Coordinator.

This past fall, Marty celebrated a milestone, and at 90 years old, she reluctantly decided it was time to give up her route.

“I would still be doing it if it wasn’t that I need a cane,” says Marty.

But as for volunteering in general, don’t even think about it. She still works on projects with the ladies at church and donates her time to the gift shop at the hospital.

“I’m going to be doing that until they tell me I can’t do it anymore,” says Marty breaking out in laughter.

Now that she’s done delivering meals, Marty is about to do something she’s never done before. She’s heading to Gulf Shores, Alabama with some girlfriends for six weeks to enjoy some warmer weather.

