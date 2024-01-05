Road warrior Packers fans accomplish impressive feat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When the Packers take on the Bears Sunday, six of the team’s most dedicated fans, from Fond du Lac County, will be watching from home.

That’s because they’ve already gone above and beyond this season to support the Green and Gold, just as they have for the past three decades.

They call themselves the Green Bay Packers 6-Pack Traveling Team, and they are the best of friends with shared experiences that any Packers fan would envy.

As they gather inside Paddy’s Pizza in Eden, it’s time for Hank and Debbie Wagner, Rick and Bonnie Pfeifer, and Bruce and Rebecca Bowe, to take a look over memories and celebrate an amazing accomplishment, 32 years in the making.

“We went to a Brewer game together and then when we came out of the Brewer game, we had driven to the game, and our antenna was broken off the car, and Bruce said that’s it, from now on we’re going to Packers games, and that’s how it started,” recalls Rebecca Bowe, from Eden.

After attending a game at Lambeau Field in 1990 and ‘91, the three couples decided to hit the road the following season.

That game was at the Pontiac Silverdome.

“Mike Holmgren was the coach and we stayed at the Packers hotel, we rode down the elevator with Mike Holmgren and it was kind of cool, so we thought why don’t we keep doing this,” says Hank Wagner, from Eden.

And do it they did, traveling on what they called their fall vacation each year, to a different NFL City, like New Orleans.

“Went to Kiln, Mississippi and Brett Favre’s dad was in the bar and we had a beer with him,” says Wagner.

In just about every city, the 6-Pack Traveling Team always felt extremely welcome.

“They would say we love it when the Packers fans come to town because they like to spend money and have fun,” says Rick Pfeifer, from Fond du Lac.

“And they drink us out of Bud Light is what they tell us,” adds wife Bonnie Pfeifer with a chuckle.

At each venue, the couples grabbed a souvenir program and a shotglass.

They say their favorite stadium experience is the Cowboys stadium. The worst, no surprise, is Philadelphia.

“The fans were yelling at the women, and they weren’t very nice to us, we were almost happy we lost that game,” recalls Wagner.

Before each game, these road warriors performed a ritual.

“Just all get together and put our hands together and say dominate before we go into the game, 1,2,3 dominate,” explains Bowe.

Every spring when the NFL schedule came out, the couples held a party to pick their next destination.

Bruce would handle acquiring the tickets, Bonnie the hotels, and Hank the transportation.

If the stadium was within 500 miles, they would drive. If not, they flew.

When this season rolled around, the 6-Pack Traveling Team had only two stadiums left, and both were on the schedule.

“We just kept going and going and finally wound up with the Raiders this year and we thought we better do the Giants, the Giants was our last stadium, and we thought we better do that because if we waited 4-5 it might not happen,” says Rick Pfeifer.

But last month it did happen, a check off the bucket list of any NFL fan.

“Fortunate that we made it that long and got to do that all together,” says Bowe with a smile.

