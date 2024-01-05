Rep. Gallagher's office still trying to help the family of Jorge Gonzalez

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - Congressman Mike Gallagher says his office is still trying to help the family of four siblings killed last month by a crash in Weyauwega.

Prosecutors say Fabian, Lillian, Daniel, and Daniela Gonzalez were killed by an accused wrong-way drunk driver on Highway 10 on December 16th.

Since then, the family has been trying to get a fifth sibling, Jorge, permission to come here from Ecuador. Just yesterday the family told us his application for an emergency visa was denied for a second time.

Congressman Mike Gallagher has been one elected official trying to help. His office passed along a suggestion from federal immigration officials: that Jorge might qualify for “humanitarian parole” through citizenship and immigration services.

“We’re trying everything possible in order to resolve the issue,” said Gallagher. " You know, it’s a very difficult issue, obviously we’re dealing with a tragedy in this case, but our office is in touch with them and exploring every option at this point.”

A pair of GoFundMes to help the family, including their goal of getting the siblings back to Ecuador for burial, have raised more than $170,000.

The pages can be found here and here.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.