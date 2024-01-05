Rep. Gallagher's office still trying to help the family of Jorge Gonzalez

Rep. Gallagher's office still trying to help the family of Jorge Gonzalez
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - Congressman Mike Gallagher says his office is still trying to help the family of four siblings killed last month by a crash in Weyauwega.

Prosecutors say Fabian, Lillian, Daniel, and Daniela Gonzalez were killed by an accused wrong-way drunk driver on Highway 10 on December 16th.

Since then, the family has been trying to get a fifth sibling, Jorge, permission to come here from Ecuador. Just yesterday the family told us his application for an emergency visa was denied for a second time.

Congressman Mike Gallagher has been one elected official trying to help. His office passed along a suggestion from federal immigration officials: that Jorge might qualify for “humanitarian parole” through citizenship and immigration services.

“We’re trying everything possible in order to resolve the issue,” said Gallagher. " You know, it’s a very difficult issue, obviously we’re dealing with a tragedy in this case, but our office is in touch with them and exploring every option at this point.”

A pair of GoFundMes to help the family, including their goal of getting the siblings back to Ecuador for burial, have raised more than $170,000.

The pages can be found here and here.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence
One dead in Grand Chute crash after retail theft report, says Wis. DOJ
Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A total of 81 charges have been filed against a Shawano County man who authorities said had a...
Shawano County man arrested on 81 criminal charges, accused of making his own guns

Latest News

Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024
Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024
Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024
Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024
Current Wisconsin legislative districts around Dane County show numerous uneven boundaries
Wisconsin redistricting consultants to be paid up to $100,000 each
Wisconsin redistricting consultants to be paid up to $100,000 each
Wisconsin redistricting consultants to be paid up to $100,000 each
Both Packers and Bears fans are prepared for the 208th edition of the storied rivalry
Both Packers and Bears fans are prepared for the 208th edition of the storied rivalry