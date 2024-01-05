Packers prep for challenge of facing Bears WR D.J. Moore

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of the talk on the Windy City side of this matchup revolves around Justin Fields. The quarterback is playing to keep his job. The Bears hold the #1 overall draft pick and undecided about their future at the position. But, for as much as Fields has improved, look at the stat sheet. He still just has 16 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions. That’s roughly half the production of Jordan Love with nearly as many picks. If you’re looking for a star that you’ll have to shut down, look at D.J. Moore. Despite only having 2 catches for 25 yards in the opener, he already has 1,300 yards this season. And the Packers are well aware of that challenge.

“He is a dynamic receiver,” said Packers CB Jaire Alexander. “He is fast, explosive, and he is pretty big and powerful.”

“He is a good route runner and he is physical after the catch,” said fellow Packers CB Carrington Valentine.

Justin Fields found Moore in some tight windows last week.

“You have to be physical through the catch point,” Valentine. “Have clean eyes and just go out there and compete, honestly.”

On the injury side of things, the Packers continued to see all their receivers practice on Thursday. But RB A.J. Dillon did not practice again today and did not sound super optimistic about playing Sunday. And LG Elgton Jenkins sat our practice again. He has recently rested on Wednesday, but this week sitting out Thursday as well after getting rolled up last week in Minnesota. Something to keep an eye on.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.