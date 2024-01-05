NORTHERN SNOW DEVELOPING LATE FRIDAY

A more active weather pattern will be developing soon... snow showers will develop across northwestern Wisconsin by Friday evening and they’ll spread into the Northwoods with time. Ahead of the snow, we’ll begin Friday with lows in the lower 20s (teens NORTH) and highs in the low-to-mid 30s. Snow showers continue overnight across the Northwoods with some spotty flakes anywhere during the day Saturday. While only a dusting is expected around the Fox Valley and Lakeside, north of Antigo and Marinette totals of 1-3″ are possible.

For the Bears vs. Packers game this Sunday, the weather looks to be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. A few early flurries are possible Sunday morning, but the game will be dry. Clouds will thicken on Monday with highs still in the mid 30s.

A more potent WINTER STORM is possible across the region Tuesday. The storm’s exact track remains uncertain at this time, but recent guidance trends have the system moving farther east. Further eastward shifts could lower our chance for snow. More changes are expected and we will continue to fine tune the forecast. Another round of snow will be possible on Thursday with falling temperatures behind that system.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and slightly milder. LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little warmer. Northern snow develops. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Overcast, scattered light snow. 1-3″ accumulations in the Northwoods, less than 1″ south. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Clouds and patchy sun. Mild for January. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Clouds thicken... continued mild. HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Slippery travel possible. Blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Blustery and cloudy with scattered snow showers. HIGH: 30

