Melton latest to step up in Packers wide receiver room

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jordan Love is certainly cooking right now on the field with 16 touchdowns to one interception since week 11.

Off the field he may not be cooking in the kitchen, but dinners at Love’s house have been key to building a connection with the offense.

“Go to his house on Monday’s and we eat, we go over film. Just the bond of staying connected with him. That’s big as a wide receiver,” said Bo Melton

“He’s definitely a guy that’s going to go out of his way to create those relationships and build upon them. You can definitely tell he’s a guy that wants to connect and grow with everybody,” said receiver Christian Watson.

This week Love may have his full compliment of receivers on the field as the Packers look to punch their ticket to the postseason against Chicago. That’s with Dontayvion Wicks a full participant in practice on Thursday, and both Jayden Reed and Christian Watson practicing for the second straight day.

Against Minnesota it was a different wide out stepping up, and recording the first 100 yard game by a member of the Packers receiving corps this season. One that you may not have been on your bingo card heading into week 17 either: Bo Melton.

“We have a lot of talented receivers. Everybody gets their share of reps, and the ball just found me in the game. Just trying to get open, that’s my job as a receiver. The ball was finding me as a receiver on certain plays. That’s how it happened,” said Melton.

Melton was signed to the active roster this week after his third elevation from the practice squad in a row, and taking advantage of his opportunities with 149 yards receiving and his first NFL touchdown over the last two games.

Much of that the product of going head-to-head with Green Bay’s starting defense day in and day out at practice.

“Just going against them, perfecting my craft, running other team’s routes but trying to make myself better. So when I get my opportunity it was second nature. I’ve already been doing it,” said Melton.

“He’s bring so much great energy to the room, to practice every day. Whether he’s on the show team, whether he’s working with the first team offense. He’s always pushing people to be better, including himself,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

