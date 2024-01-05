Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Maplewood Meats, a Green Bay-area meat market and processing facility, is expanding its retail location at 4663 Milltown Road, according to a Facebook post.

The expansion is expected to come sometime in 2024 and will feature a shopping area and to-go vending. They posted 3D renders of the project on Facebook.

Maplewood Meats was established in 1983 and has grown from a 10-foot retail case to a full facility. It is not yet known when exactly the expansion will be completed or how the construction of it will affect their normal hours.

