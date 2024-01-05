Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024

Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Maplewood Meats, a Green Bay-area meat market and processing facility, is expanding its retail location at 4663 Milltown Road, according to a Facebook post.

The expansion is expected to come sometime in 2024 and will feature a shopping area and to-go vending. They posted 3D renders of the project on Facebook.

Maplewood Meats was established in 1983 and has grown from a 10-foot retail case to a full facility. It is not yet known when exactly the expansion will be completed or how the construction of it will affect their normal hours.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence
One dead in Grand Chute crash after retail theft report, says Wis. DOJ
Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A total of 81 charges have been filed against a Shawano County man who authorities said had a...
Shawano County man arrested on 81 criminal charges, accused of making his own guns

Latest News

Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024
Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024
Current Wisconsin legislative districts around Dane County show numerous uneven boundaries
Wisconsin redistricting consultants to be paid up to $100,000 each
Wisconsin redistricting consultants to be paid up to $100,000 each
Wisconsin redistricting consultants to be paid up to $100,000 each
Both Packers and Bears fans are prepared for the 208th edition of the storied rivalry
Both Packers and Bears fans are prepared for the 208th edition of the storied rivalry