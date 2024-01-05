Howard house fire causes $40,000 in damage

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was hurt after a fire Thursday that started in the attic of a Howard home.

The Howard Fire Department said a joint effort between Howard firefighters and the Packerland Fire District, which is Pulaski Tri-County Fire Department and Suamico Fire Department, helped keep the fire under control minutes after crews arrived.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke and flames in the attic over the attached garage. Crews remained on scene for an hour and a half to overhaul and extinguish all the remaining hot spots.

With a quick response, the fire was contained to the attic area over the garage, but the living quarters were saved from any fire damage. Additionally, the residents were able to return home after the incident. Howard firefighters said the fire did not appear suspicious.

Estimated losses of the structure and the contents are $40,000. No injuries were sustained to responders or the owners of the property. The fire was confined to the building of origin, the fire department said.

In addition to thanking County Rescue and Brown County Sheriff’s Department for their help, Howard Fire Rescue would also acknowledge the new 24/7 staffing for the quick response and amount of property saved from this incident.

