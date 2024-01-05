Granite Peak to host US Masters Alpine National Championships

2024 A Racer's Edge National Championship Downhill
2024 A Racer's Edge National Championship Downhill(Heather Poltrock | usskiandsnowboard.org)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:56 AM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak is getting ready to host the 2024 A Racer’s Edge U.S. Ski & Snowboard Alpine Masters National Championships.

It’s the first time the ski resort has hosted the event. It’s Feb. 5-10, 2024.

The 2024 National Championship includes a full week of racing with SG, GS, SL, and Parallel events. There are no qualifying requirements. Racers of all levels are welcome to compete in their age class. To be eligible to participate in National events, racers must hold a full U.S. Ski & Snowboard Alpine Masters Membership which can be purchased at my.usskiandsnowboard.org.

The registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 2 at midnight.

Click here for more information.

