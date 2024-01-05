Grand Chute kidnapping suspect enters plea

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of kidnapping a mother and her young child at knifepoint entered a plea during a court hearing Friday.

The court hearing was initially scheduled as a final pre-trial hearing, but suspect Jay Scott instead pleaded guilty to some of the charges.

Scott was charged with kidnapping, forceful abduction of a child, carjacking while possessing a weapon, armed robbery, theft of moveable property valued between $2,500 and $5,000, and felony bail jumping.

In court Friday, Scott pleaded guilty to the bail jumping, carjacking, and theft of moveable property charges. The other charges were dismissed but read into the court record.

As we reported last year, prosecutors say Scott was on a bicycle when he approached a woman and her child in the parking lot outside Macy’s. He had a knife, and he demanded she get into the car, made her drive to an ATM, and took her purse. The woman said Scott said he didn’t want to hurt her, he just wanted her money.

The woman escaped with her child when the car was stopped at a red light, and a bystander who heard her cries for help called 911.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 16 at 11 a.m.

