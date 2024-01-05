Grand Chute kidnapping suspect enters plea

Authorities charged a 51-year-old man in a Grand Chute kidnapping case. Jay Scott faces...
Authorities charged a 51-year-old man in a Grand Chute kidnapping case. Jay Scott faces multiple felony counts, including armed robbery and forceful abduction of a child.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of kidnapping a mother and her young child at knifepoint entered a plea during a court hearing Friday.

The court hearing was initially scheduled as a final pre-trial hearing, but suspect Jay Scott instead pleaded guilty to some of the charges.

Scott was charged with kidnapping, forceful abduction of a child, carjacking while possessing a weapon, armed robbery, theft of moveable property valued between $2,500 and $5,000, and felony bail jumping.

In court Friday, Scott pleaded guilty to the bail jumping, carjacking, and theft of moveable property charges. The other charges were dismissed but read into the court record.

As we reported last year, prosecutors say Scott was on a bicycle when he approached a woman and her child in the parking lot outside Macy’s. He had a knife, and he demanded she get into the car, made her drive to an ATM, and took her purse. The woman said Scott said he didn’t want to hurt her, he just wanted her money.

The woman escaped with her child when the car was stopped at a red light, and a bystander who heard her cries for help called 911.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 16 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence
One dead in Grand Chute crash after retail theft report, says Wis. DOJ
Johnsonville acquires Salm Partners, plans to close Sheboygan County plant
Johnsonville acquires Salm Partners, plans to close Sheboygan County plant
Vehicle crash in Grand Chute
Neighbors describe seeing scene of deadly crash in Grand Chute
Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024
Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024

Latest News

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's squad car at scene of crash
Fond du Lac authorities discuss crash in which woman was dragged three miles
MEDICAL MARIJUANA REGULATIONS
An inside look at the Wisconsin GOP’s plan for medical marijuana
Medical marijuana stored at a dispensary (file image)
Gov. Evers, who called for marijuana legalization, says he'll back limited GOP proposal
Milwaukee police squad car
Former Milwaukee officer pleads guilty to charge in connection with prisoner’s overdose death