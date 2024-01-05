Giannis scores 44 as Bucks inch by Spurs

First battle between Bucks superstar and Victor Wembanyama exceeded the hype
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates a basket against the San Antonio Spurs...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)(Darren Abate | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The first battle between Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama exceeded the hype.

Antetokounmpo had 44 points and 14 rebounds and Milwaukee overcame an electric performance by Wembanyama on his 20th birthday to beat San Antonio 125-121 on Thursday night.

Wembanyama had 27 points, and Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 34.

“That was a fun game,” Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said. “That was a fun game to coach, a fun game to watch. Two of the most unique, talented big men. I use that (big-man term) loosely because they are very versatile players. Man, that was fun. I thought Wemby was great, I thought Giannis was phenomenal.”

Wembanyama’s first meeting with Antetokounmpo was delayed by the French rookie’s sprained ankle Dec. 19 in Milwaukee, but it proved to be worth the wait.

“He’s an unbelievable talent,” Antetokounmpo said. “Can score any time he wants. Plays the right way. Plays to win. It was great playing against him.”

The 7-footers dueled in the final minutes with both hitting clutch 3-pointers and making critical plays defensively.

Antetokounmpo drew a charge on Wembanyama after hitting a 3-pointer for a tie at 118 with three minutes remaining. The Greek star hit his second 3-pointer of the game 34 seconds later to give the Bucks a 121-118 lead.

Wembanyama responded by blocking Damian Lillard’s layup and making a 3-pointer to tie it with 53 seconds left.

“I love to see that from young guys,” Milwaukee Khris Middleton said. “To be competing, not scared of the moment. Not scared of taking the shot and making a move or making a pass or just taking a chance in a close game, especially late in the game. You can tell that he’s not scared of the moment. He loves the challenge. That’s going to be big for him going forward.”

Wembanyama blocked an attempted dunk by Antetokounmpo to set up a potential tying shot. Wembanyama passed up a contested 3-pointer to give the ball to Tre Jones, but the guard missed a 3-pointer from the right corner.

Lillard finished with 25 points and 10 assists.

Wembanyama said Antetokounmpo is one of the players he has studied the most because the 7-footer from Greece is aggressive and “scary for his opponents.”

“I’m a competitor, so I want to go at everyone and be the bad guy on the court,” Wembanyama said. “It was a great matchup.”

Wembanyama dispensed his own dread to the Bucks.

Wembanyama had nine rebounds, five blocks, altered numerous shots and was 10 from 18 from the field.

Wembanyama electrified the crowd by throwing the ball off the backboard to himself for a two-handed dunk early in the second quarter. A few minutes later, he recovered defensively to block Portis’ short jumper after forcing Antetokounmpo to give up the ball near the rim.

In the opening minutes of the third quarter, Wembanyama picked up a loose ball, drove to the rim, passed the ball around his back to avoid Lillard and threw down a one-handed dunk over Brook Lopez.

His energy spread to his teammates, who put together their most complete game in what has been a dismal season.

“Just the fact we can compete with a championship level team like this, it’s promising,” Wembanyama said.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Houston on Saturday night.

Spurs: At Cleveland on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence
One dead in Grand Chute crash after retail theft report, says Wis. DOJ
Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A total of 81 charges have been filed against a Shawano County man who authorities said had a...
Shawano County man arrested on 81 criminal charges, accused of making his own guns

Latest News

Both Packers and Bears fans are prepared for the 208th edition of the storied rivalry
Both Packers and Bears fans are prepared for the 208th edition of the storied rivalry
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first...
Melton latest to step up in Packers wide receiver room
Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (37) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas...
Packers prep for challenge of facing Bears WR D.J. Moore
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields greets fans after an NFL football game against the...
Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘There’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football’