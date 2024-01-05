Former Milwaukee officer pleads guilty to charge in connection with prisoner’s overdose death

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former Milwaukee police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony charge in connection with the overdose death of a prisoner who never received medical treatment while in custody.

Donald Krueger was charged with abuse of a resident in a penal facility and misconduct in office following Keishon Thomas' February 2022 death.

He pleaded no contest Thursday to the felony misconduct in office charge under a plea agreement in which the abuse charge was dismissed, WITI-TV reported. His sentencing is set for March 11.

Krueger, who retired from the Milwaukee Police Department in November 2022 while on administrative leave, was charged along with Officer Marco Lopez in connection with Thomas' death.

After Thomas was taken into custody on a warrant, he told Krueger during booking that he had ingested cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy and began to dry heave and sweat, according to court records.

Krueger said he’d call an ambulance but never did, instead placing him in a cell, authorities said.

After Krueger’s shift ended, Lopez took over booking duties. He was also charged with felony abuse of a person in custody and misconduct in office following Thomas’ death.

Lopez allegedly didn’t conduct cell checks that his logs said he performed. Thomas was later pronounced dead from an overdose after being found not breathing in his cell at a Milwaukee police station.

Lopez is scheduled for a February jury trial, with a status conference set for Jan. 11, records show.