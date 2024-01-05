Fond du Lac district attorney works with hospital to spread awareness about monitoring their health

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney partnered with a local hospital to bring awareness to checking in with your doctor if you notice irregular health symptoms.

This event, called “Don’t ignore symptoms: it could save your life” from SSM Health in Fond du Lac, is intended to inspire people to pay attention to their health. At 39 years old and considered fit, District Attorney Toney started feeling symptoms of the flu. Rather than ignoring the symptoms, he decided to get in touch with his primary doctor.

“It’s really simple and it’s not invasive,” says Toney. “There might be some more testing after that but I was pretty amazed at how easy that early testing was. And even if you think ‘Oh I don’t want to go through surgery.’ when you wake up, it’s not the greatest couple days, but I feel better today than just about any point last year.”

Toney wants people to know, no matter their age, people should schedule a check-up with their doctor on a regular basis.

