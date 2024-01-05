Fond du Lac district attorney works with hospital to spread awareness about monitoring their health

Fond du Lac district attorney wants to spread awareness about heart health checkups
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney partnered with a local hospital to bring awareness to checking in with your doctor if you notice irregular health symptoms.

This event, called “Don’t ignore symptoms: it could save your life” from SSM Health in Fond du Lac, is intended to inspire people to pay attention to their health. At 39 years old and considered fit, District Attorney Toney started feeling symptoms of the flu. Rather than ignoring the symptoms, he decided to get in touch with his primary doctor.

“It’s really simple and it’s not invasive,” says Toney. “There might be some more testing after that but I was pretty amazed at how easy that early testing was. And even if you think ‘Oh I don’t want to go through surgery.’ when you wake up, it’s not the greatest couple days, but I feel better today than just about any point last year.”

Toney wants people to know, no matter their age, people should schedule a check-up with their doctor on a regular basis.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence
One dead in Grand Chute crash after retail theft report, says Wis. DOJ
Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A total of 81 charges have been filed against a Shawano County man who authorities said had a...
Shawano County man arrested on 81 criminal charges, accused of making his own guns

Latest News

Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024
Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024
Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024
Maplewood Meats announces retail expansion for 2024
Current Wisconsin legislative districts around Dane County show numerous uneven boundaries
Wisconsin redistricting consultants to be paid up to $100,000 each
Wisconsin redistricting consultants to be paid up to $100,000 each
Wisconsin redistricting consultants to be paid up to $100,000 each
Both Packers and Bears fans are prepared for the 208th edition of the storied rivalry
Both Packers and Bears fans are prepared for the 208th edition of the storied rivalry