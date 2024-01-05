Drugmaker Eli Lilly launching its own telehealth service

It's the first pharmaceutical company to get this involved in health care and medication delivery.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A major drug company is announcing a new telehealth service. Drugmaker Eli Lilly is launching the service to connect people with health care providers remotely and deliver medications to your home.

The service, Lilly Direct, will be geared toward people who need medications for obesity, diabetes and migraines.

The announcement comes after recent moves by weight loss companies Weight Watchers and Noom. Both launched telehealth services.

The new service by Eli Lilly marks the first time a pharmaceutical company has gotten this involved in coordinating care this way and delivering its products.

As we first alerted you in November, the FDA approved Eli Lilly’s weight loss medication Zepbound.

Lilly says it has no financial relationships with the telehealth providers it has partnered with -- 9amHealth, Forum, and Cove. However, some experts are concerned the service may create conflict-of-interest issues.

Lilly also says it “stands against the use of its medicines for cosmetic purposes.”

