Door County program helps parents with teens attached to their phones

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parents, mark your calendars. A local event is meant to help you navigate how much your teenager is using their cellphone.

This event is especially for parents in Door County. The Door County Partnership for Children and Families is hosting the “Parent Café.”

It will take place at Sevastopol School, 4550 Highway 57, in Sturgeon Bay next Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

This has been sparked by schools across the country, including Luxemburg-Casco Middle School, banning the use of personal devices during the school day.

The event will help with what organizers are calling the “screen-ager phase.” They’ll be screening the documentary “Screenagers: Growing up in the digital age.”

Just recently at the First Alert Safety Desk we talked about a study that says too much screen time can be detrimental to your brain and the ability to focus.

The Pew Research Center says 95% of teenagers have access to a smartphone. It also says the average kid spends about 6½ hours a day looking at screens.

Experts say too much screen time can impact your child’s academics, family life, and mental health.

There’s another Parent Café in February and another in March.

