CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scam snowballs, costing Wisconsinite almost $500,000

The victim was convinced they would lose their retirement money unless they converted it to gold bars
gold bars (file image)(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Tammy Elliott
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This is a warning about a sophisticated scam that cost someone in Wisconsin nearly half a million dollars. In a Consumer First Alert, Tammy Elliott talks with consumer experts about how you can help protect your loved ones from this devious fraud.

This scam has a lot of layers scaring someone into believing they were going to lose their retirement money.

It started with a pop-up on the computer screen -- a tech support scam that we’ve reported about before in Consumer First Alert.

That directed the victim to a fake Federal Trade Commission fraud unit, which told them they were a victim of identity theft.

A Wisconsin consumer protection administrator tells us it’s one of the more elaborate schemes they’ve seen. “Snowballing into bigger and bigger losses, until this consumer finally realized something was wrong and they lost nearly a half million dollars in this scheme involving government imposters, a fake nondisclosure agreement -- an NDA -- and the purchase of several boxes of gold bars,” said Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection Administrator Michelle Reinen.

They were convinced they had to protect their retirement by transferring their funds and purchasing gold bars.

An “undercover agent” in a black SUV picks up the gold bars. The victim was convinced they would receive a check for the gold’s full value.

It was very complicated and very specific. Reinen said although the victim was suspicious, the scammer was very sophisticated and convincing.

And the key here is that the scammer used urgency and isolation, making the person sign a nondisclosure agreement. They were told it was to protect their identity for their security, keeping them from sharing anything with their family or friends -- which is the exact opposite of what real consumer experts would tell you.

“Talk with people before taking action. Don’t keep things a secret, especially when it involves a lot of money, your identity. Talk to trusted friends and family and face-to-face as opposed to somebody from a pop-up,” Reinen said.

She said Consumer Protection is working with national authorities to see if there are any leads and other victims who might be out there.

They want to get the word out about this scam. If you’re a victim, contact the state Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.

