Charter’s Spectrum TV customers to receive Disney+

Disney+
Disney+(Heather Poltrock | Disney+)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Spectrum TV Select customers will now receive a Disney+ Basic subscription for free.

Charter announced video customers can immediately begin streaming entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars and National Geographic, including movies, TV shows and original programs through the Xumo Stream Box or any other Disney+ supported device.

Customers can create an account at no additional cost at https://www.spectrum.com/cp/disney-plus. Customers who already have Disney+ can go to the website or app where Disney+ was purchased to manage their subscriptions to receive the full benefit of their Spectrum-provided service.

The offer is for residential customers only.

