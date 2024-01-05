Both Packers and Bears fans are prepared for the 208th edition of the storied rivalry

Both Packers and Bears fans are prepared for the 208th edition of the storied rivalry
By Holly Brantley
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As if the Packers playoff hopes riding on this Sunday’s game vs the Bears weren’t enough, there’s also bragging rights on the line.

With 207 games played between the two, of course the Packers and the Bears legacy is one of the oldest and most intense in all of sports.

Lambeau Field. Sunday afternoon. Packers - Bears.

We’re here for it and so are the fans. “Go Pack Go”, the Green Bay rallying cry as they go for another win against the Chicago Bears. It’s one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in all of sports, dating back to 1921.

“I mean it is not much of a rivalry,” says Packers fan McKenzie Kalscheuer. “I think the Packers have won 9 straight now.”

“As long as they beat the Bears, that’s the only thing that matters any season,” says Packers fan Nicole Wagner. “But especially this season.”

A history of bitter battles over a century old, but it hasn’t been dulled by time in the slightest.

“Oh we’ll definitely be watching,” says Wagner. “We’ll have the snacks, we’ll have everything. We just want to see the Bears lose.”

Fans say the match-up has provided plenty of memories.

“My mom’s a Bears fan,” says Packers fan Brady Bierman. “So the wonderful conversation with her and my family who are Packer fans, those are wonderful memories.”

We also talked to Bears fans checking out Lambeau Field. They admit that recently times have been tough.

“It’s been hard,” concedes Bears fan Steve Baierl. “80s it was great but it’s hard now.”

Bears fan Joshua Triplett admits that he has respect for the Packers.

“It’s a great game and I just respect anybody that plays it, especially at the highest level, and Lambeau is like the most historic stadium in the league, I think it’s a great rivalry.”

Brady Bierman welcomes the respect of Bears fans.

“Good for them, hopefully they are exposed to some lovely Packers memorabilia here, maybe switch sides.”

Get your green and gold ready, kickoff at Lambeau is Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence
One dead in Grand Chute crash after retail theft report, says Wis. DOJ
Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A total of 81 charges have been filed against a Shawano County man who authorities said had a...
Shawano County man arrested on 81 criminal charges, accused of making his own guns

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first...
Melton latest to step up in Packers wide receiver room
Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (37) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas...
Packers prep for challenge of facing Bears WR D.J. Moore
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields greets fans after an NFL football game against the...
Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘There’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football’
Jaire Alexander at Packers training camp
Returning after suspension, Jaire Alexander says he wants to remain with Packers