Both Packers and Bears fans are prepared for the 208th edition of the storied rivalry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As if the Packers playoff hopes riding on this Sunday’s game vs the Bears weren’t enough, there’s also bragging rights on the line.

With 207 games played between the two, of course the Packers and the Bears legacy is one of the oldest and most intense in all of sports.

Lambeau Field. Sunday afternoon. Packers - Bears.

We’re here for it and so are the fans. “Go Pack Go”, the Green Bay rallying cry as they go for another win against the Chicago Bears. It’s one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in all of sports, dating back to 1921.

“I mean it is not much of a rivalry,” says Packers fan McKenzie Kalscheuer. “I think the Packers have won 9 straight now.”

“As long as they beat the Bears, that’s the only thing that matters any season,” says Packers fan Nicole Wagner. “But especially this season.”

A history of bitter battles over a century old, but it hasn’t been dulled by time in the slightest.

“Oh we’ll definitely be watching,” says Wagner. “We’ll have the snacks, we’ll have everything. We just want to see the Bears lose.”

Fans say the match-up has provided plenty of memories.

“My mom’s a Bears fan,” says Packers fan Brady Bierman. “So the wonderful conversation with her and my family who are Packer fans, those are wonderful memories.”

We also talked to Bears fans checking out Lambeau Field. They admit that recently times have been tough.

“It’s been hard,” concedes Bears fan Steve Baierl. “80s it was great but it’s hard now.”

Bears fan Joshua Triplett admits that he has respect for the Packers.

“It’s a great game and I just respect anybody that plays it, especially at the highest level, and Lambeau is like the most historic stadium in the league, I think it’s a great rivalry.”

Brady Bierman welcomes the respect of Bears fans.

“Good for them, hopefully they are exposed to some lovely Packers memorabilia here, maybe switch sides.”

Get your green and gold ready, kickoff at Lambeau is Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

