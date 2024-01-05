Fond du Lac authorities discuss crash in which woman was dragged three miles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities in Fond Du Lac County spoke for the first time Friday about a New Year’s Eve crash in which they say a woman was dragged for three miles.

Investigators say the woman identified as 19-year-old Taya Grimes was thrown from her vehicle after driving into the ditch off Highway 45 early Sunday.

Deputies say a second vehicle dragged her body three miles from that crash scene. A 19-year-old West Bend man named by the sheriff Friday is in custody on suspicion of hit and run but has not yet made an initial court appearance or been formally charged.

Investigators tell me this is one of the most complex crash investigations they’ve had in years and asked for patience while they continue to work. They say four of the five people in the car during the initial crash were thrown from the vehicle when it went into the ditch Sunday morning.

The sheriff says they were coming from an underage drinking party. He says two of those people ended up in the middle of the road.

One of them was Grimes, who was then dragged three miles by a vehicle and the second person was a 17-year-old from Iron Ridge who was struck by that same vehicle.

“To Taya, we owe it to her family, we owe it to the other victims and their families, to get to the bottom of this and ultimately hold accountable who needs to be held accountable for the sequence of events and the tragic events that occurred at this scene,” said Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt, Fond Du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators say this is a lengthy investigation and are hoping that people who were either at the party or the scene of the crash will come forward with information.

They hoped to provide an update next week.

