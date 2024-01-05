Appleton-based roofer fined $281K for repeated violations of fall hazards

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton-based contractor is accused of violating worker safety regulations and risks a $281,485 fine.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says inspectors in Appleton saw three of Bacilio Rios’s employees near the peak of a home on E. Broadway Dr. and a fourth operating a leaf blower on the roof with no type of fall protection last July. The citation says the elevation of the roof was from 8 to 25 feet.

Rios operates Chilos Construction. The company was cited for repeated, serious violations including failing to provide fall protection equipment, failing to train employees how to use it, improper use of ladders, and failing to train workers on hazards related to falls and ladders.

OSHA cited him for similar violations in October 2022. It says Rios has failed to respond to those citations.

OSHA says falling from heights is the industry’s deadliest hazard, killing 379 construction workers in 2021.

The citation says two of the violations were corrected during the inspection in July. Chilos Construction has until January 25 to provide a training program for employees. It can also contest the fines.

“Fall hazards make residential construction work among the nation’s most dangerous jobs,” OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack wrote in a statement. “Every employer has a legal obligation to provide a safe workplace. For roofing workers, proper safety equipment and training to recognize hazards and follow safety procedures can be a matter of life and death.”

