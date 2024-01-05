An inside look at the Wisconsin GOP’s plan for medical marijuana

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Certain forms of medical marijuana could become legal in Wisconsin this year - that’s if a Republican-authored bill makes its way to the governor’s desk.

Governor Tony Evers says he will likely support it even though details of the proposal have not been made public...that is until a local representative gave Action 2 News an inside look Friday afternoon.

“If we’re going to let the genie out of the bottle, we’re going to try to control that as much as possible,” said Rep. David Steffen, (R) Green Bay.

A Republican-authored medical marijuana bill is expected to be proposed this month. When that day comes, here’s what Republican Representative David Steffen of Green Bay says the legislation would legalize:

“For specific, specific and limited number and type of conditions, individuals will be able to get a prescription for a non-smokeable type of marijuana, so there will not be any combustible options available, and they will also be provided through state-operated dispensaries,” said Steffen.

Steffen says it will not allow smokeable medical marijuana, instead things like edibles and THC creams to treat limited conditions like cancer or PTSD. There will be a highly controlled number of licensed dispensaries in the state

“We’re taking a very limited step into these waters,” said Steffen.

It’s something Governor Tony Evers first told Action 2 News he supported back in 2018 when he was running for the office.

“I am a cancer survivor,” Evers said in 2018. “So I think physicians should have the right to use whatever means to alleviate pain or make sure their patients are well.”

Steffen says the reasons that a bill is getting support now in the governor’s second term are twofold.

One, legislators have learned from dozens of other states about what to do and not do when it comes to pot regulation. Two, he says is the growing acceptance among the public.

About 80% of Wisconsinites indicate they are comfortable with a limited, controlled medical marijuana environment.

“I can tell you that this is in so many ways a response from the medical community and patients who have benefited and shared with legislators like myself directly on how medical marijuana has benefited them and the fact that we have made criminals out of cancer survivors and veterans with PTSD, I think that has really made many Republicans sit and pause, and the think hey, is there a way that we can do this that’s responsible And so that’s what we’re going to try to do,” said Steffen.

Republican Senator Eric Wimberger of Green Bay has not seen the bill at all but says he supports the measure if it includes measures to control unregulated growers. He says with alcohol it’s expensive to create on your own, whereas growing marijuana is not.

“The difficulty for me is maintaining control over that dynamic when it’s so cost prohibitive to create alcohol that people turn to a store and are regulated and tax formula there. And that’s just not present with THC and that would be the kind of the difference as far as management,” said Wimberger.

Steffen says the soon-to-be proposed bill has strict regulations built in. He says it won’t even be seen as a revenue generator.

“I would expect that we’re hoping to break even on this type of proposal,” said Steffen.

Republicans also made clear today there’s no interest in either the Assembly or Senate to fully legalize marijuana use in Wisconsin.

