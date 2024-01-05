Always remember to schedule a regular check-up with your doctor

SSM Health in Fond Du Lac gave presentation about why it's important to seek a doctor when experiencing symptoms.
SSM Health in Fond Du Lac gave presentation about why it's important to seek a doctor when experiencing symptoms.(Jamal James)
By Jamal James
Updated: 1 hour ago
Fond Du Lac, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond Du Lac District Attorney, Eric Toney, partnered with SSM Health, St. Agnes Hospital in Fond Du Lac, to spread awareness of the importance of a regular check up.

Fond Du Lac District Attorney, Eric Toney, gave his testimony as to why it's important to seek a doctor, rather than ignore the symptoms.
Fond Du Lac District Attorney, Eric Toney, gave his testimony as to why it's important to seek a doctor, rather than ignore the symptoms.(Jamal James)

The event is called “Don’t Ignore Symptoms: It Could Save Your Life”, and it is intended to inspire people to pay attention to their health. 39-year-old District Attorney, Eric Toney, is considered to be fit, but he started feeling flu like symptoms. Rather than ignoring them, he got in touch with his primary doctor and found out he had a bacterial infection in his heart. This would lead to Toney needing surgery.

“It’s really simple and it’s not invasive,” said Fond Du Lac District Attorney, Eric Toney. “There might be some more testing after that but I was pretty amazed at how easy that early testing was. And even if you think, “oh I don’t want to go through surgery.” You’re taking a nap and Dr.Hinkamp did a wonderful job. When you wake up, it’s not the greatest couple days, but I feel better today than just about any point last year.”

