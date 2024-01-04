Wisconsin health officials urge testing homes for radon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Health officials urge you to check your home for radon.

Local and state health officials say 1 in 10 homes in Wisconsin has high radon levels. it’s a natural, radioactive gas linked to cancer. It seeps into buildings through cracks in the ground but you can’t see it or smell it.

Health officials say radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

The Department of Health Services offers a map showing areas where radon levels are highest. You can zoom in and find your neighborhood.

There are a lot of resources if you want to call and ask your local health department about radon testing. The City of De Pere, for one, says it has some radon testing kits available for free this month. Otherwise you can get a test kit for about $20 or you can have a contractor visit your home and do the test.

Health officials urge schools and businesses to test for radon, too.

