UPDATE: Fatal crash near N. Bluemound Dr. occurred after retail theft, according to WI DOJ

Fatal crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released more information about the fatal crash that occurred in Grand Chute on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 3, the Grand Chute Police Department received a report of a retail theft at a Fleet Farm. When they arrived and approached the subject, they fled in a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed. Two blocks away, they lost control of the vehicle, struck another car, and crashed into a tree.

Despite lifesaving measures, the subject died on the scene. The two people in the car hit by the subject were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured, and the involved officer’s car had a camera on during the incident. The officer has been placed on administrative leave as per agency policy.

The DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a crime response specialist, and members of the DCI Digital Evidence Unit.

This is an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.

Below is the original text of the article:

The Grand Chute Police Department has confirmed that one person died in the crash. Officers were investigating a service call, which led to a traffic crash. An outside agency and the Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct the investigation.

The Grand Chute Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of N. Bluemound Drive between W. College Avenue and W. Highview Drive because of a crash and emergency presence.

A WBAY reporter on the scene captured photos of the crash. Police gave a brief statement to the media at around 4:45 p.m.

Crash in Grand Chute
Crash in Grand Chute(WBAY)

This is an active situation and will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok
Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Kiel
Several people hurt and displaced by Kiel apartment fire

Latest News

Baird Creek Skills Park
Baird Creek reaches fundraising goal for Mountain Bike Skills Park Project
Baird Creek reaches fundraising goal for Mountain Bike Skills Park Project
Baird Creek reaches fundraising goal for Mountain Bike Skills Park Project
House of Green Bay woman accused of abusing her mother condemned
House of Green Bay woman accused of abusing her mother condemned
House of Green Bay woman accused of abusing her mother condemned
House of Green Bay woman accused of abusing her mother condemned