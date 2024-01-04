UPDATE: Fatal crash near N. Bluemound Dr. occurred after retail theft, according to WI DOJ

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released more information about the fatal crash that occurred in Grand Chute on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 3, the Grand Chute Police Department received a report of a retail theft at a Fleet Farm. When they arrived and approached the subject, they fled in a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed. Two blocks away, they lost control of the vehicle, struck another car, and crashed into a tree.

Despite lifesaving measures, the subject died on the scene. The two people in the car hit by the subject were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured, and the involved officer’s car had a camera on during the incident. The officer has been placed on administrative leave as per agency policy.

The DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a crime response specialist, and members of the DCI Digital Evidence Unit.

This is an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.

Below is the original text of the article:

The Grand Chute Police Department has confirmed that one person died in the crash. Officers were investigating a service call, which led to a traffic crash. An outside agency and the Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct the investigation.

The Grand Chute Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of N. Bluemound Drive between W. College Avenue and W. Highview Drive because of a crash and emergency presence.

A WBAY reporter on the scene captured photos of the crash. Police gave a brief statement to the media at around 4:45 p.m.

Crash in Grand Chute (WBAY)

This is an active situation and will be updated as more information is available.

