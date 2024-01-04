Tests of dead birds at Howard’s Duck Creek Quarry point toward bird flu

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Preliminary results from testing multiple dead birds found last month at Duck Creek Quarry indicate they died of bird flu, according to Howard Animal Control/Humane Officer Matt Atkinson.

Atkinson said the quarry will remain closed until they go five days without a detection of bird flu.

The quarry was first shut down in December after dozens of dead birds, mostly geese, were found in the area. A total of 34 dead birds were found as of Dec. 18.

Avian flu was suspected in these deaths.

DNR wildlife biologist Steven Burns said in a previous report that cases of the avian flu have been circling throughout Wisconsin since last year and mainly exist in waterfowl populations.

It can be spread from bird to bird through things like saliva, and it rises this time of year due to migration patterns.

Burns cautions people from going and touching or even picking up dead or sick birds, as the virus can be transmitted to humans by direct contact.

