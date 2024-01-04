3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: So much space news we need Matt Damon to science the heck out of it

We don’t have Matt Damon but thankfully we have Brad Spakowitz
Strap on your jet pack as Brad Spakowitz races us through news from the Sun to Mars and back to Planet Earth!
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Strap on your jet pack as Brad Spakowitz races us through news from the Sun to Mars and back to Planet Earth!

  • SOLAR ORBITER approaches the Sun!
  • CURIOSITY rover sends back new movies after 12 years on the Red Planet!
  • PERSEVERANCE’s latest exploration!
  • DRIED UP, ANCIENT RIVERBED! A panoramic view inside the Martian canals that inspired “War of the Worlds”!
  • INGENUITY flies again! And again and again and again and again!
  • And SPACEX sets a world record in space travel that has astronomers crying, “There goes the neighborhood”!

