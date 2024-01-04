3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: So much space news we need Matt Damon to science the heck out of it
We don’t have Matt Damon but thankfully we have Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Strap on your jet pack as Brad Spakowitz races us through news from the Sun to Mars and back to Planet Earth!
- SOLAR ORBITER approaches the Sun!
- CURIOSITY rover sends back new movies after 12 years on the Red Planet!
- PERSEVERANCE’s latest exploration!
- DRIED UP, ANCIENT RIVERBED! A panoramic view inside the Martian canals that inspired “War of the Worlds”!
- INGENUITY flies again! And again and again and again and again!
- And SPACEX sets a world record in space travel that has astronomers crying, “There goes the neighborhood”!
