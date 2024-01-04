SEASONABLY COLD FOR A CHANGE

Colder air is settling into northeast Wisconsin. Today’s highs will be mainly in the upper half of the 20s. The wind will turn to the southwest by this afternoon, keeping our wind chills in the teens. Considering how warm this season has been, it’s almost a surprise that we have normal temperatures for a change. You may see some patchy clouds around this morning, but otherwise, you’ll see some sunshine.

A more active weather pattern will be developing soon... We’ll be squeezed in between two weathermakers on Saturday, which will produce light snow across eastern Wisconsin. It looks like that disturbance will produce up to an inch of snow. Slippery travel will be possible... Saturday’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

Then, a more potent WINTER STORM is possible across the region Tuesday and into early Wednesday. The storm’s exact track remains uncertain at this time, which also means our snowfall forecast is in flux. Based on the various computer models we’ve gone through over the past few days, the heaviest snow is most likely from the Fox Valley and to the SOUTHEAST. However, this very preliminary forecast may change as the storm gets closer... Stay tuned over the next several days!

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/SW 1-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Early clouds, then some sun. Partly cloudy skies. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 28

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Late clouds WEST. LOW: 19, steady temperatures

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. Night flakes NORTH. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. An inch or less is possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Clouds and patchy sun. Not that cold. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 34 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Snow develops. Slippery travel possible. Turning blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Snow ends early. Blustery, with clearing skies late. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.