SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW SATURDAY, CLOUDY LAST GAME OF REGULAR SEASON

Colder air is settling into northeast Wisconsin. Today’s highs will be mainly in the upper half of the 20s. The wind has turn to the southwest keeping the wind chills in the teens. Considering how warm this season has been, it’s almost a surprise that we have normal temperatures for a change. More clouds than sunshine will continue for the rest of the week.

A more active weather pattern will be developing soon... We’ll be squeezed in between two weathermakers on Saturday, which will produce light snow across eastern Wisconsin. It looks like that disturbance COULD produce up to an inch of snow, but most areas will only see a dusting. Slippery travel will be possible... Saturday’s severe weather outlook is LOW. Chances of heavy snow bands off the bay or Lake Michigan are LOW.

For the Bears vs. Packers game this Sunday, the weather looks to be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. A few early flurries are possible Sunday morning, but the game will be dry.

Then, a more potent WINTER STORM is possible across the region Tuesday and into early Wednesday. The storm’s exact track remains uncertain at this time, but recent models as of Thursday afternoon shows the system moving further east lowering our chance for snow. Things could still change in the next few days as more models come out. Based on the various computer models we’ve gone through over the past few days, the best chance for snow in our area is most likely from the Fox Valley and to the SOUTHEAST.

However, this very preliminary forecast may change as the storm gets closer... Stay tuned over the next several days!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/SW 1-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, brief moments of sunshine. Near normal highs. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, brief moments of sunshine. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Overcast, scattered light snow. No more than an 1″. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Clouds and patchy sun. Not that cold. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Consistent in mid 30s. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Slippery travel possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Snow ends early. Partly sunny. Cooler. HIGH: 31

