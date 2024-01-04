Probable cause document in fatal Fond du Lac crash case sealed from public

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's squad car at scene of crash
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The probable cause document filed against a suspect in a fatal crash has been sealed from public view.

The Fond du Lac County Clerk of Courts office confirmed Thursday that the probable cause against Jatziel Encarnacion has been sealed.

The 19-year-old man from West Bend was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death following a crash in Fond du Lac County on New Year’s Eve.

The sheriff’s office says a vehicle with five people inside was going south on Highway 45 when it went into the ditch and hit a culvert just after 1 a.m. Sunday in Auburn township. The vehicle rolled several times, and four people were ejected.

After being ejected, a 19-year-old Hartford woman was dragged 3 miles from the original crash site by another vehicle. She was pronounced dead. She was the driver of the first vehicle.

The sheriff’s office believes the people in the two vehicles knew each other and were traveling together.

The sheriff’s office believes alcohol was a factor in the first crash.

A 17-year-old boy from Iron Ridge was taken to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with critical injuries. He was initially identified as being from West Bend. The other victims -- a 16-year-old girl from Theresa, a 17-year-old from Milwaukee, and a 21-year-old from Iron Ridge were taken to hospitals but are expected to survive.

