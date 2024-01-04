No Pro Bowlers for Packers

Five players picked as alternates when initial rosters announced
Pro Bowl Games
Pro Bowl Games(@nfl)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Not a single member of the Packers roster were selected to the Pro Bowl when the initial rosters were announced on Wednesday.

At the same time five players were picked as alternates for the Pro Bowl Games. Including team sack leader Rashan Gary, who is a first alternate and could be in line for his first Pro Bowl. Other alternates include defensive lineman Kenny Clark, guard Elgton Jenkins, cornerback Jaire Alexander and return man Keisean Nixon.

Green Bay joins Carolina, Washington and New England as the only four teams without a player picked for the Pro Bowl. The other three teams have combined for ten wins this season, and make up the top three picks in next year’s NFL Draft.

