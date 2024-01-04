Neighbors describe seeing scene of deadly crash in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - People who live in Grand Chute say they barely missed being part of the action surrounding the deadly crash that closed down part of Bluemound Drive on Wednesday. Action 2 News learned late last night that it all started with some kind of theft at Fleet Farm.

“It was quite the scene, just missed it,” said Clay Hoerauf.

Hoerauf says this is what he saw when he got home from New London on Wednesday afternoon, cars reduced to twisted metal, flashing police lights.

“A couple minutes later I might have run into the guy or encountered him at least, and a cop came over and said get back in your car and we just said well we live there and he said I don’t care, get back in your car,” said Hoerauf.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation says a series of events led up to the crash, including a retail theft at Fleet Farm, at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sources tell Action 2 News the theft happened inside the store. From there, investigators say Grand Chute Police approached the person, who tried to get away in one of these now mangled cars.

The area is just two blocks away from the Fleet Farm. The DCI says the person lost control of the car, hit another car, and crashed into a tree. They died at the scene; two people in the other car are expected to be ok.

“It was an absolute mess, I can’t imagine how anybody could’ve lived in that car,” said Hoerauf. “I mean the door was laying 10-12 feet away from the car in the neighbor’s yard and you could tell something was wrong.”

No police officers were hurt. The officer involved in the incident is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure as the investigation continues.

