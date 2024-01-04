Man who engaged in a standoff with law enforcement in Greenville makes his first appearance in Outagamie court

Appleton, Wis. (WBAY) - Frank W Thomas made his first appearance in court on Wednesday after his standoff with police on December 29.

47-year-old Frank W Thomas is facing several charges including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and armed while intoxicated. This comes after a standoff with police on Friday night. Thomas is being held on a total of 7 charges, 5 felonies and 2 misdemeanors. Prosecutors brought up his extensive criminal history, with Thomas addressing it to the court.

”I never meant to hurt nobody,” Thomas said. “I don’t know how long it’s been since I’ve been in any real trouble. This sexual assault to a child, it was high school stuff. I married this woman. I was married to her for 6 years. I have a son who is now 28. That’s who I was going to see when all this stuff happened. I don’t think I should be here. If anything I should be somewhere where they can address what’s going on in my head.”

His bond is now set for $300,000 and he is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next week.

