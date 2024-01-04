A Kut Above salon opens Friday after devastating Pulaski fire

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the businesses displaced by a devastating fire in downtown Pulaski is opening at a new address down the street.

The Pulaski Chamber of Commerce announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for A Kut Above at 238 W. Pulaski St. The ceremony is Friday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m.

The salon was one of two businesses left to pick up the pieces after the fire in Sept. 14.

The fire chief said the fire started when a crew was cutting down tree branches and a branch hit a power line.

A Kut Above owner Dawn Tooley-Sinnaeve was inside the building when the fire started. She recalled a few days later, “Little things that I can’t get back, just what do I grab what do I take we need to get out type of thing, so it was just a matter of grabbing what was closest to you and getting out of the building.”

Her business was at that address for six years. She and her two employees worked at another local salon until they could secure a new location.

he other business, LaCount Auctions, resumed business online and at clients’ properties, according to its website and Facebook page. The building also housed several apartments.

