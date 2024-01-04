A Kut Above salon opens Friday after devastating Pulaski fire

It was one of two businesses displaced by the downtown fire
Multiple businesses, people dealing with aftermath of Pulaski fire
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the businesses displaced by a devastating fire in downtown Pulaski is opening at a new address down the street.

The Pulaski Chamber of Commerce announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for A Kut Above at 238 W. Pulaski St. The ceremony is Friday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m.

The salon was one of two businesses left to pick up the pieces after the fire in Sept. 14.

The fire chief said the fire started when a crew was cutting down tree branches and a branch hit a power line.

A Kut Above owner Dawn Tooley-Sinnaeve was inside the building when the fire started. She recalled a few days later, “Little things that I can’t get back, just what do I grab what do I take we need to get out type of thing, so it was just a matter of grabbing what was closest to you and getting out of the building.”

Her business was at that address for six years. She and her two employees worked at another local salon until they could secure a new location.

he other business, LaCount Auctions, resumed business online and at clients’ properties, according to its website and Facebook page. The building also housed several apartments.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list
Crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence
One dead in Grand Chute crash after retail theft report, says Wis. DOJ
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day,...
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day, prosecutors say
Holy Eucharist reported stolen from Oshkosh Adoration Chapel
Holy Eucharist reported stolen from Oshkosh Adoration Chapel

Latest News

Wisconsin radon map
Health officials recommend radon testing
A fire started near a smoker outside Mission BBQ on Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon
Mission BBQ in Ashwaubenon reopens after fire
Mission BBQ sign on Ashwaubenon restaurant
Mission BBQ reopens weeks after fire
Users of drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy report hair loss, suicidal thoughts, and food or...
FDA investigating unusual side effects from diabetes, weight loss drugs