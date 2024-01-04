Green Bay woman facing multiple felony charges for fraud and forgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman from Green Bay is facing 13 total charges across three different criminal cases stemming from alleged forgery and check fraud.

35-year-old Samantha Johnson currently faces 11 charges of felony Uttering a Forgery, a charge of felony Fraud Against Financial Institution (Between $501 and $10,000), and a charge of misdemeanor Fraud Against Financial Institution (Under $500). If convicted, she faces a maximum of 72 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, four charges of Uttering a Forgery resulted from four checks written by Johnson in a 2-day span back in August of 2022, totaling $3,350. She opened an account at a downtown Green Bay credit union on Aug. 4, 2022, cashing one check that day, and then three more on Aug. 5. All four checks were deemed “Altered/Fictitious” by a Green Bay bank, and the company listed on the checks said they did not write them.

Five more charges of Uttering a Forgery came from five more checks written by Johnson in the same week, two on August 6th and 3 on August 8th, totaling $4,700. All five checks were deemed “Altered/Fictitious” by the same bank and were also not written by the company listed on them.

Two charges of Uttering a Forgery and a felony and misdemeanor of Fraud Against Financial Institution resulted from a report of a mail theft in May of 2023. In the criminal complaint, a business owner in Ashwaubenon stated that three checks he had mailed out were cashed by people they were not intended for, with the date, name, and amount altered. One was cashed by a Samantha Johnson, and two by a Sarah Johnson, with the person cashing them presenting a Wisconsin driver’s license showing the name “Samantha M Johnson”. Samantha listed herself as an employee of the company in Ashwaubenon, which the business owner denies.

According to the complaint, police looked into Johnson’s public records and found multiple cases of counterfeit checks, bank fraud, and mail theft where she was a suspect. Police eventually located Johnson using bank surveillance photos and identified her car as a red Ford Escape with Menominee tribal plates, leading to

Johnson appeared in court at 2 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2024 for her initial appearance in all three cases.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.