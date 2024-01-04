Green Bay woman facing multiple felony charges for fraud and forgery

Samantha Johnson
Samantha Johnson(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman from Green Bay is facing 13 total charges across three different criminal cases stemming from alleged forgery and check fraud.

35-year-old Samantha Johnson currently faces 11 charges of felony Uttering a Forgery, a charge of felony Fraud Against Financial Institution (Between $501 and $10,000), and a charge of misdemeanor Fraud Against Financial Institution (Under $500). If convicted, she faces a maximum of 72 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, four charges of Uttering a Forgery resulted from four checks written by Johnson in a 2-day span back in August of 2022, totaling $3,350. She opened an account at a downtown Green Bay credit union on Aug. 4, 2022, cashing one check that day, and then three more on Aug. 5. All four checks were deemed “Altered/Fictitious” by a Green Bay bank, and the company listed on the checks said they did not write them.

Five more charges of Uttering a Forgery came from five more checks written by Johnson in the same week, two on August 6th and 3 on August 8th, totaling $4,700. All five checks were deemed “Altered/Fictitious” by the same bank and were also not written by the company listed on them.

Two charges of Uttering a Forgery and a felony and misdemeanor of Fraud Against Financial Institution resulted from a report of a mail theft in May of 2023. In the criminal complaint, a business owner in Ashwaubenon stated that three checks he had mailed out were cashed by people they were not intended for, with the date, name, and amount altered. One was cashed by a Samantha Johnson, and two by a Sarah Johnson, with the person cashing them presenting a Wisconsin driver’s license showing the name “Samantha M Johnson”. Samantha listed herself as an employee of the company in Ashwaubenon, which the business owner denies.

According to the complaint, police looked into Johnson’s public records and found multiple cases of counterfeit checks, bank fraud, and mail theft where she was a suspect. Police eventually located Johnson using bank surveillance photos and identified her car as a red Ford Escape with Menominee tribal plates, leading to

Johnson appeared in court at 2 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2024 for her initial appearance in all three cases.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence
One dead in Grand Chute crash after retail theft report, says Wis. DOJ
Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day,...
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day, prosecutors say
Holy Eucharist reported stolen from Oshkosh Adoration Chapel
Holy Eucharist reported stolen from Oshkosh Adoration Chapel

Latest News

Appleton school teaching students how A.I. can be used in classrooms
Appleton school teaching students how A.I. can be used in classrooms
Congressman Mike Gallagher presented posthumous medals on Thursday to the family of a World...
Family of World War II veteran receive posthumous medals of honor
Congressman Mike Gallagher presented posthumous medals on Thursday to the family of a World...
Family of World War II veteran receive posthumous medals of honor
FILE: Police lights
Authorities investigate ‘suspicious’ death of Waupun man
Vehicle crash in Grand Chute
Neighbors describe seeing scene of deadly crash in Grand Chute