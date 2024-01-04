FDA investigates unusual side effects of diabetes, weight loss drugs

Users of drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy report hair loss, suicidal thoughts, and food or liquids going down their airways
By Aisha Morales
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:11 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal health officials are worried about people taking popular diabetes and weight loss drugs.

Federal officials are looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts, and breathing in food or liquid through your airways linked to those medications.

The FDA says people who use medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Rybelsus and Wegovy may be at risk for those side effects.

This just means the FDA has concluded the drug has the listed risk. In other words, people have come forward saying it’s happening to them. It does not necessarily mean it’s identified as a potential safety issue.

On its website, the FDA reported it’s evaluating the need for regulatory action after it received reports of unusual side effects like accidentally breathing in food or liquid.

Health officials say the popular drugs designed to treat diabetes or weight loss mimic GLP-1, a hormone naturally produced in the body.

