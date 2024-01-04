Family of World War II veteran receive posthumous medals of honor

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Congressman Mike Gallagher presented posthumous medals on Thursday to the family of a World War Two veteran.

Captain Raymond Perry Birdsall II is being recognized for his service in Germany during a pivotal period following World War Two.

Birdsall was a native of Neenah and a graduate of Algoma High School. During his 15 years of service, he supported the mutual defense of our NATO allies and defended against communist aggression in western Europe.

During the ceremony, Birdsall’s family was presented with four posthumous medals of honor for his service.

“We have so many unsung heroes right here. You don’t need to go to Washington D.C., and you don’t need to visit the monuments, though I recommend doing it it’s very fun, to encounter stories of heroism and sacrifice and service, and that’s what I think Raymond’s life was all about,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher.

In addition to his service, Birdsall was a husband and father, as well as an active member in his community.

