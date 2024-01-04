COLDER THURSDAY, DESPITE MORE SUNSHINE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
FEW SNOW SHOWERS TODAY, BRIGHTER SKIES TOMORROW
By David Ernst
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Our temperatures will be dropping tonight with a weakening north wind and clearing skies. Temperatures will settle into the teens overnight, wind chills will be in the single digits across the Northwoods. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, with seasonable highs in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead, milder weather returns for the weekend. Highs will be back in the 30s with some snow showers up north Friday night, and possibly on Saturday. Any accumulation would be minimal. There might be a few flakes flying around Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Bears to reach the playoffs.

There’s a better chance of accumulating snow early next week... A potential winter storm is expected to track through the Midwest and Great Lakes Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point, the storm track remains uncertain... and the storm’s eventual track will determine whether we see snow and how much. Regardless of the path this storm takes, it will likely churn up strong winds and colder weather. Travel will be impacted across the region, so stay tuned to our storm updates over the next several days.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Turning colder. Single-digit chills late. LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Colder, but seasonable. HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow showers at NIGHT across the NORTH. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with a spotty flakes possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray flake? Breezy late. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Snow arrives late at night. HIGH: 33 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Snow showers with slippery travel possible. Turning blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early snow possible. Blustery. HIGH: 32

