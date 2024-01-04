Cold weather creates opportunities for car thieves

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re planning to warm up your car on these cold winter mornings, police are sending an important message: You shouldn’t do that.

Police say that even though the idea of stepping into a warm car is tempting, you should never leave your car unlocked and running with your keys inside.

You may think it’s no big deal to keep the engine warm while you make a quick run into a convenience store, but police say cars get stolen this way more often than you think.

“There are people in the community, they will go out looking for cars to steal, and we know that,” Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych said. “We’re trying to deploy officers internally into the neighborhoods to be on the lookout for such behavior to stop this from occurring, but really this is a crime of opportunity and if you can take the suspect and victim out of this triangle, the crime doesn’t occur.”

Last year, Green Bay police had nearly 300 car thefts reported.

Some of those thefts were preventable, which is why they’re reminding you to take extra precautions in the cold weather so your car doesn’t get stolen.

It’s not just public places where you should avoid leaving your car running unlocked. Police say it’s a bad idea to leave your car running in your driveway or outside of your work.

In January and February last year, Green Bay police say 32 cars were reported stolen.

Police say if you’re going to leave your car running, make sure it’s locked. Have a second set of keys or consider getting a remote starter installed.

“Lock your car. If you do leave your car running, make sure it’s locked. Have that second set of keys. Install the automatic starter where a car will start without a key and when the car doors open the car shuts off. The worst possible thing a person can do is leave their car running with their keys in it, because the statistics that we’ve seen in past years is that car is likely to be stolen,” Warych said.

Of course, if you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, report it to police.

