Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘There’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football’

CHICAGO, Ill. (WBAY) - The tradition of smack-talking between the Packers and the Bears continues with a recent comment from Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

At a press conference Wednesday, Fields said, “I know their fans are gonna be loud ‘cause there is not much else to do in Green Bay except watch football.”

#Bears QB Justin Fields on playing in Green Bay this week: “Their fans are gonna be loud because there’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football.” 💀🍿pic.twitter.com/yndAQ4gvkN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2024

The Packers have won six of their past nine games, including two straight. In his first year as a starter, Jordan Love has been one of the league’s hottest quarterbacks the second half of the season. They already beat the Bears 38-20 at Chicago on the season’s opening Sunday.

Then again, Green Bay also entered last season’s finale on a roll with four consecutive victories. The Packers understand all too well there are no guarantees at this time of the season.

“I think Chicago is as improved as any team when you look at them from Week 1 to where they are now,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Obviously they’ve done a really, really good job the last few weeks in particular, kind of gotten on a roll, so we know it’s going to be a great challenge.”

The Packers will attempt to beat the Bears for the 10th consecutive time this Sunday. The Bears haven’t defeated the Packers since a 24-17 decision at Soldier Field on Dec. 16, 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.